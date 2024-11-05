Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 115,854 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,691.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $919,294.20.
- On Monday, August 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00.
Dutch Bros Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $43.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
