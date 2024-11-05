Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc Sells 115,854 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,691.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $919,294.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

