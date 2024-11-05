DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

