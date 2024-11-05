EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EGP opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.23 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.62.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.97). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

