Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.