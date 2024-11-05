Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $355.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.06 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile



Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

