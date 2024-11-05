Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $355.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.06 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
