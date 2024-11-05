Endeavor Group (EDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts expect Endeavor Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

