Enovis (ENOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY24 guidance at $2.62-$2.77 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.620-2.770 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis has a 12-month low of $38.27 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

