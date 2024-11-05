Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Brandi Galvin Morandi Sells 1,726 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandi Galvin Morandi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00.

Equinix Stock Up 0.9 %

EQIX opened at $895.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $871.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $807.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $943.02.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 89,348.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after purchasing an additional 398,494 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $187,089,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

