Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.