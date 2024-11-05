Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $53,979,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

