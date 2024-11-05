Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,718,000 after buying an additional 3,088,928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,675 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

