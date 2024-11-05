Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 45.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 290,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $8,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $145.77 and a one year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.30.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

