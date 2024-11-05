Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

