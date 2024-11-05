Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,316.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242,455 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 156,028.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,284,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,657,000 after buying an additional 7,280,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,793,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 5,172,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $787.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.