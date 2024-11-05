Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 204,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 377,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,107,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $42.63.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

