Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in PACCAR by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 156,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,316.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.