Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.86 and its 200-day moving average is $243.09. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.29 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.