Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 532.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 195,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 124,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

