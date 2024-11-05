Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $949,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

