Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.