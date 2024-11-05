Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 86,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 101,391 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 159,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

