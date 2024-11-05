Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 277,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 9,381.9% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 231,826 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 307,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 53,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

