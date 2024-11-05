Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.