Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 934 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

