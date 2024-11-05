Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 10.97% of Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Price Performance

DIVP opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.

About Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income.

