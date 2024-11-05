Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

