Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the third quarter valued at $40,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 15.9 %
IDR stock opened at €13.39 ($14.55) on Tuesday. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of €4.75 ($5.16) and a 52 week high of €18.35 ($19.95). The firm has a market cap of $173.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.58.
Idaho Strategic Resources Profile
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.
