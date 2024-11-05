Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $147,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

