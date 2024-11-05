Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 17,961 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,961 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,948,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

