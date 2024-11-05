Financial Comparison: Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes 8.20% 13.77% 5.86% Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baker Hughes and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $25.51 billion 1.48 $1.94 billion $2.23 17.12 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

92.1% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Baker Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Baker Hughes and Andatee China Marine Fuel Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 2 17 0 2.89 Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baker Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $44.12, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Services on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations. This segment also provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completions fluids; completions, intervention, measurements, pressure pumping, and wireline services; artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals; subsea projects and services, flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems; and integrated well services and solutions. It serves oil and natural gas companies; the United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies; national or state-owned oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction contractors; geothermal companies; and other oilfield service companies. The IET segment provides gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, and turnkey solutions for the mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications; and energy sectors, such as oil and gas, LNG operations, petrochemical, and carbon solutions. This segment also provides rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors; integrated asset performance management products; inspection services; pumps, valves, and gears; precision sensors and instrumentation, and condition monitoring solutions. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large scale customers. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

