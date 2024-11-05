Financial Comparison: Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) vs. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and Fundamental Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.61 billion 0.86 $354.80 million $1.59 8.26 Fundamental Global $32.17 million 0.55 $3.85 million ($1.25) -12.20

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global. Fundamental Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 11.94% 13.01% 2.43% Fundamental Global -14.29% -16.00% -5.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SiriusPoint and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiriusPoint and Fundamental Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Fundamental Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

