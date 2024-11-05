Financial Survey: AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) versus Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 4.22% 12.15% 4.24% AlTi Global -50.54% 7.36% 4.58%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $970.70 million 5.07 -$24.70 million $0.53 124.04 AlTi Global $250.88 million 2.41 -$162.61 million ($2.27) -1.90

This table compares Moelis & Company and AlTi Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Moelis & Company and AlTi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 2 5 0 0 1.71 AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00

Moelis & Company presently has a consensus price target of $60.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.46%. AlTi Global has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Volatility & Risk

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats AlTi Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. It operates in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

