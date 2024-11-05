Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.02). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.02), with a volume of 7,031 shares trading hands.
Findel Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233. The firm has a market cap of £201.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80.
Findel Company Profile
Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.
