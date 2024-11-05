First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in First American Financial by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

First American Financial stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.70%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

