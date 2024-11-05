First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 181 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Jabil by 222.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 91,347 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $523,725.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

