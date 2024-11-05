First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 649 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

