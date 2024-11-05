First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 205 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $196.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

