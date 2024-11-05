First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 99.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $122.59 and a 1 year high of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.