First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $291,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $42.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.