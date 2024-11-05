First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $312,000 Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in WPP were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of WPP by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after buying an additional 1,062,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WPP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in WPP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 652,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

WPP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.954 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.