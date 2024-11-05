First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $256,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $329.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 1 year low of $212.43 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. RH’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.