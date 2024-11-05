First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ATGE opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,888. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,137.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,888. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.