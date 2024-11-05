First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

