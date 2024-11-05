First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 5,088 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

