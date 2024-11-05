First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Stake Boosted by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.