First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.