FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of FirstCash worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540,367.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,202. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

