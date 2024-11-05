FirstEnergy FY2027 EPS Forecast Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.