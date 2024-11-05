Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 14.1 %

SVVC opened at $0.06 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $414,089.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

