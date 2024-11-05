Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 226,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.